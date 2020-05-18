It has been a season of two halves for hull city.

The Tigers started the season promisingly and were in the hunt for the Play-Offs at the turn of the year.

However, after the sale of key duo Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki to West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion in the January transfer window, they have been in freefall down the Championship table.

Hull now lie just two points above the relegation zone and face a battle to avoid dropping into League One if the season resumes.

Problems off the pitch continue to surround the KCOM Stadium as the fans continue to desperately crave new owners.

Grant McCann has signed a lot of his own players in this campaign and it seems they have not all gelled together yet.

