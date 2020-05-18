Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has tipped Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers flop Jack Clarke for a Premier League loan move in an interview with Football Insider.

Clarke has endured a frustrating campaign with loan spells at Leeds and QPR having not been the most successful and looks set to return to parent club Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The winger has three more years remaining on the contract he signed with Spurs but is still yet to make a first-team appearance for the London club,

Clarke was loaned to Leeds at the beginning of the season but having failed to have any impact at Elland Road he was recalled by Spurs and subsequently loaned to QPR.

Robinson believes he is ‘too good’ to be playing for the Leeds youth side or sitting on the Tottenham bench and said: “Next year is a fresh start for him. It didn’t work out at Leeds and he did not hit the ground running at QPR either.”

“Jack needs to be in and around the first team if he is going to stay at Spurs. He has got his experience at Leeds and QPR and it is a conversation between player, manager and club now as to what is best for his development.”

“I think he needs to be in and around the first team or get some more game time where he can be guaranteed minutes. He would demand a Premier League loan.”

“Jose Mourinho will shuffle his squad this summer and it will be interesting to see whether Jack Clarke fits into his plans.”

Mourinho is renowned for preferring experience within his ranks and has been linked with high-profile and proven players already this summer which could see Clarke’s opportunities limited.

