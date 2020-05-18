With it looking ever likely that League One will be wrapped up this week, outspoken former Dortmund Champions League winner, and current Ipswich manager, Paul Lambert has offered his thoughts.

“Without doubt, the Premier League should offer financial support,” the surly Scot suggested, Lambert believes that the higher leagues should finance the finish of the lower league seasons touting buzz words such as ‘leadership’ and ‘support’ as triggers for conversation.

Speaking on 5Live breakfast, the phone in regular was asked why Ipswich, along with five other teams are determined to finish what has proven to be a rather depressing season for the blues.

“I think the ones that have got a chance, they’re always going to do that, it doesn’t matter in the scheme of things. The same in the Premier League, the ones that are down the bottom don’t want to be relegated,” the Scot levelling a sideways dig at former club, and old farm rival Norwich who are currently the basement dwellers in the top flight.

Lambert also questioned the logic of ‘training dates’ which could prove pointless: “you can’t be given a training date if you don’t have a match date,” he quipped.

Quickly referring to the German restart, Lambert highlighted the sanitised regulations, “The Germans have gone to great lengths to try and protect everybody.”

As this Ipswich fan writes, I am unsure why Lambert is so keen to play on, it would take a great run of wins for Ipswich to make the playoffs, plus other teams slipping up, I for one am not convinced there is much to it other than maybe saving his career from an all-time low finish of 11th in the third tier

Play on?