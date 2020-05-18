Leeds United are currently sweating over their loan stars with no confirmation that they will be allowed to remain at Elland Road for the rest of the season as reported by MOT Leeds News.

Their closest challengers for the title are West Bromwich Albion who have already received clarification from the parent clubs of their loan stars that they will remain with the Midlands club for the duration of the season regardless of when this ends.

Sheffield United and West Ham United have confirmed that Callum Robinson and Grady Diangana respectively will stay at the Hawthorns until the end of the season and won’t return on June 30 when their loan deals technically end.

Leeds have Ben White, Jack Harrison, Jean-Kevin Augustin, Helder Costa and Illan Meslier all currently on loan and whilst it is highly likely that they won’t be recalled there is still some uncertainty surrounding their futures.

White, in particular, will be of concern due to his hugely impressive loan spell but Brighton are thought to be keen to allow him to continue at Leeds and they had the option to recall him in January but didn’t do so despite their poor standing in the Premier League so it seems unlikely they will bring him back now.

The Yorkshire giants hold the upper hand in terms of Illan Meslier and Helder Costa, both of whom they are expected to sign on permanent deals in the summer with them being deemed surplus to requirements at their parent clubs.

Jean-Kevin Augustin has failed to have any real impact so far so it may not prove to be too worrying should he be recalled. Jack Harrison has enjoyed a fine campaign registering important goals and assists and with Manchester City blessed with attacking talent, the chances of him being recalled are almost zero.

West Brom may have the upper hand at present with the clarification they have received but it is surely only a matter of time before Leeds receive the same.