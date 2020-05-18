Today, May 18th 1994, Middlesbrough snapped up former Manchester United and England great Bryan Robson as their player-manager with Robbo leaving the Red Devils after a 13-year playing stint with the Mancunians.

Initially joining in the capacity of player-manager, Robson retired from the playing side in 1998 to focus solely on his managerial responsibilities. It was a managerial reign that was to last seven years until June 5, 2001 with him leaving the club via mutual consent.

Boro landed Robson above Wolves, who had held talks with him. The Teessiders were looking to clamber back into the big-time and reclaim past glories. For the former Manchester United midfielder, it was a return to his native north-east, Robson being born around 30 miles away in Chester-le-Street.

As Boro manager, Bryan Robson steered the Teesside outfit through 196 games, gaining 58 wins, earning 63 draws and suffering 75 losses. His sides scored 235 goals, conceding 272 times and their 237 points earned gave him a 1.21 points-per-game average total.

He guided Boro to three finals: the 1996/97 EFL Cup Final against Leicester City, the 1996/97 FA Cup Final and 1997/98 EFL Cup Final, both against Chelsea.

Middlesbrough lost all those final: losing to Leicester City 1-0 in a replay at Hillsborough after a 1-1 Wembley draw and losing 2-0 to Chelsea in the FA Cup and the same score, albeit after extra time, in the EFL Cup.

There were wins though, Robson winning the Division One title and gaining promotion as champions. Relegated from the Premier League in 1997, Boro bounced back at the first opportunity – again winning the Division One title.

Can Bryan Robson be considered a success at Middlesbrough?