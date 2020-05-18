Promotion to the Premier League for West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United could become a whole lot more significant should a ‘huge’ change which is being discussed come to fruition as reported by The Mirror.

There have been rumours of a salary cap being introduced into the second tier of English football which could leave the current top two facing huge restructuring.

However, there has been no confirmation of this taking place and if it does go ahead it will not be for another 12 months. In this time, West Brom and Leeds will hope to already be a Premier League club by then.

The effects of the Coronavirus have only enhanced fears of how unsustainable spending has become for some clubs in the Championship.

The wage cap is expected to be around £15-£20million and due to the short-term issues and practicality of such a rule, it would take 12 months before being implemented.

A lot of Championship clubs will be relieved that this isn’t happening straight away with the ‘bigger’ clubs spending every penny they can in order to gain promotion to the Premier League.

The average salary of players in the Championship is £29,000 a week and EFL Chairman Rick Parry sees this as ‘unsustainable’.

The panic would have really set in should this have happened straight away with clubs being required to sell their best players who are on seven-figure salaries and thus reducing their chances of winning promotion.

Not only would they have been forced to sell them but with a time limit would have made them facing huge losses of profit on some players.

Changes are afoot in the Championship and with Leeds and West Brom both having a wealth of players on huge wages they will be hoping for an outcome which sees them both playing Premier League football next season.