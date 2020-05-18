Barnsley have extended alex mowatt’s contract at the club, as announced by their official club website this morning.

The Tykes have activated an option to extend his stay at Oakwell until the end of next season at least.

Mowatt, who is 25 years old, joined the Yorkshire side in 2017 and has since gone on to become a key player for them. He helped Barnsley gain promotion from League One last season and was vying to help keep them in the Championship before the campaign was brought to a halt.

He has made 37 appearances for the Tykes this term, scoring three goals and chipping in with seven assists.

Barnsley’s chief executive Dane Murphy has said, as per their website: “Alex Mowatt is a key member of Gerhard’ (Struber’s) squad. The club have been clear in its intent to keep Alex at Oakwell longer than his current deal permits. Retaining his services for at least another season is significant.”

“Despite the Club’s position and the uncertainties that cloud the future of the 2019/20 season, we remain positive and competitive on all fronts. Having Alex lead our team is key to this mentality.”

Securing Mowatt’s services for next season is a massive boost for Barnsley and they will be delighted to have sorted it.

They are due to return to training on 25th May to kick-start preparations of finishing the campaign.

Barnsley currently sit bottom of the Championship and are seven points from safety. They still have nine games left to play as they look to pull off a great escape.

Is Mowatt's new deal a good move by Barnsley?