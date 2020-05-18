Hull city run the risk of losing Daniel batty on a free transfer this summer.

The midfielder’s current deal is set to expire at the end of next month and he is still yet to put pen-to-paper on a new contract at the KCOM Stadium.

Losing Batty, 22, for nothing this summer would be a massive blow for Grant McCann’s side.

He may be weighing up his options at the moment and assessing whether he has other Championship clubs interested.

Hull handed Batty an opportunity after he was released by Leeds United at Under-16’s level and he has since made the rise into the Tigers’ first-team.

He made his senior debut in a League Cup fixture away to Doncaster Rovers in August 2017 and has since gone onto make 58 appearances over the past couple of campaigns.

Hull have let key first-team players depart the club over the past few years after failing to agree terms on new contracts. One being Max Clark, who like Batty was a young talent, and left for Dutch Eredivisie side Vitesse on a free.

Hull fans will be hoping Batty doesn’t follow his former teammate out the door this summer for nothing.

He has a bright future at the club and could be a regular for years to come if the Tigers can tie him down on a new contract.

The likes of Jon Toral, Kevin Stewart, Nouha Dicko and Jackson Irvine are all also out of contract this summer and face uncertain futures with the East Yorkshire outfit.

Will Daniel Batty stay at Hull?