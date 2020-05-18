Experienced goalkeeper adam Collin is a free agent after being released by Carlisle united.

The veteran stopper will have to weigh up his options over the coming months as he seeks a new club.

Collin, who is 35 years old, could be a man in-demand as clubs in the Football League scramble around for signings.

He is a vastly experienced ‘keeper and has racked up over 400 appearances so far in his career, making him a desirable proposition for many sides in the lower leagues.

Collin re-joined Carlisle in the summer of 2018, having previously played for them from 2009 to 2013, and has been their first choice over the past two seasons.

He has proven in the 44 games he has played in all competitions for Chris Beech’s side this term that he is not ready to hang up his gloves just yet.

Collin had to work his way up the football pyramid in his early career at non-league side Workington before joining the Cumbrians in 2009.

He left Brunton Park seven years ago for Rotherham United and helped the Millers gain promotion to the Championship in his first season at the club. He stayed at the New York Stadium for two more years before having spells at Aberdeen and Notts County.

Collin, like many other players who are being released at this time, will have to be patient in his search for a new club but he won’t be short of options this summer due to his experience in the Football League.

