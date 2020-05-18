BRADFORD PARK AVENUE HAVE SIGNED EX-LEEDS UNITED GOALKEEPER DAN ATKINSON, AS ANNOUNCED BY THEIR OFFICIAL CLUB WEBSITE.

The non-league side have brought him to the club in preparation for next season.

Atkinson, who is 24 years old, last played in the National League for Guiseley a couple of years ago and has now been handed a route back into the game.

He rose up through the youth ranks at Leeds but never made a senior appearance for the Whites. He did however represent England at both Under-16 and Under-17 levels in his early career.

Bradford Park Avenue boss Mark Bower is pleased to have signed him and has told their website: “I’m really pleased with the signing of Dan. He is a modern, young goalkeeper with bags of potential, but also good experience having played a number of games at National league level.

“Having worked with him in the past, I know Dan will compliment the team well with his goalkeeping qualities and confidence with the ball at his feet. He is another young talented player whom we hope to help fulfil his ambitions of becoming a full time professional player.”

Atkinson has said: “I’ve got a real hunger to do well for the club and get BPA back up the table, hopefully keeping a clean sheet or two. I think everyone will be excited to get back to watching some football when this is all over, so lets hope we can give them something to cheer about when the new season starts.”

Bradford Park Avenue were bottom of the National League North when the campaign was ended. They will be eager to improve and climb up the table next term and will have a new face between the sticks.

