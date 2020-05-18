Portsmouth defender Christian burgess has signalled his desire to play the rest of the season if it is safe to, as per a report by the news.

It is still unknown what is going to happen in terms of resolving the League One season. We have seen the Bundesliga return this past weekend but no concrete plans have made in England yet.

League Two was cancelled last week which has brought along doubt that the third tier will resume.

Burgess is out of contract at Portsmouth at the end of next month and faces an uncertain long-term future at Fratton Park after five years at the club.

The ex-Middlesbrough centre-back has said he is up for finishing the campaign, as per a report by The News: “From our view at the club we’re keen to finish the season in some way. I can’t speak for all individuals, though, and I haven’t done a poll.”

He added: “Most I think are pretty keen, but, like anything, some are a little bit more concerned about safety. People with families and dependents have other things to look and think about, whereas for myself, who doesn’t have a young family, it’s maybe easier to think about and put myself forward.

“I can’t speak for everyone but I think, as long as it’s safe, most people would be keen. You have to have that confidence and trust in who’s overseeing it.”

Portsmouth are currently 4th in League One, two points off the automatic promotion places and a single point inside the Play-Offs with 11 games still left to play.

