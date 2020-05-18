BOLTON WANDERERS DEFENDER JOE WHITE IS SET TO LEAVE THE CLUB THIS SUMMER, ACCORDING TO A REPORT BY THE BOLTON NEWS.

The youngster’s deal at the University of Bolton Stadium is expiring next month and he is being told that he is not being handed a new contract.

White’s agent is believed to be in talks with other clubs with him confident of finding a new home over the coming months.

Kwame Osigwe, De’Marlio Brown-Sterling and Myles Edmondson are also expected to depart Keith Hill’s side as free agents as well, whilst Eddie Brown and Ronan Darcy both face uncertain futures.

The North-West outfit announced last week Matt Alexander, Sonny Graham, Adam Senior and Callum King-Harmes are signed their first professional deal with preparations for next season already well underway.

White, who is 18 years old, was born in Liverpool and rose up through the academy with the Trotters. He made his debut on the opening day of this season against Wycombe Wanderers at Adams’ Park and got Match of the Match.

The defender has since made four more appearances for the League One side but will have to weigh up his options over the coming months.

White should be able to find a new club in the Football League as he has already tasted the experience of playing first-team football at a high level despite his young age.

It is a shame to see him leave Bolton but they are obviously gearing up for life in League Two next term.

