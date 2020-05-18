It is expected to be announced in the next day or two that the FA panel has decided to halt League One, and although that means Ipswich Town will remain in the third tier for another season (at least), I can’t help but think its the correct choice.

Relegation seemed like a release from an awful period for the club and new hope was obvious amongst the fan base. Indeed at Christmas most believed promotion was a cert, but a run of one win in two months saw Ipswich drop out of, not just the automatic spaces, but the play-offs too. Now, talk of extending the play-offs would not even reach Ipswich in the ppg 11th spot.

Let’s not pretend this should be a footballing decision, people have died. Sport is not the most important thing right now but it does need a definite finishing point for the season. Otherwise, everything is in limbo: contracts will expire, players might retire and no one will know where they begin when it does begin again.

Darragh MacAntony’s begging letter obviously didn’t sway the panel, the other clubs also asking to continue the season didn’t change their minds. It’s easy to see why as 6-from-23 is not a majority, even the rumoured 11 total clubs willing to continue would not class as a deciding vote.

So, if it all halts tomorrow, Ipswich finish in their lowest league placing since Scott Duncan managed the team in the fifties. Polarising manager Paul Lambert will struggle to spin that as a positive. When football continues, he will be under more pressure than a gaffer in Ipswich kit has ever been. The only positive to take is that when the beautiful game does return, it will be safe to do so, rather than rushed on a financial spin.

Stay safe everyone, I am sure we will stand on terraces once more…

How does the decision make you feel?