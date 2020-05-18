German football returned over the course of the weekend and there were some Championship representatives playing in the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga.

QPR’s loaned out defender Toni Leistner played the full 90 minutes in FC Koln’s 2-2 draw with Mainz, while Sheffield Wednesday defender Joost van Aken featured for 2. Bundesliga side VFL Osnabruck.

Van Aken was not Sheffield Wednesday’s only representative in German football this weekend. Left-back Matt Penney started for FC St Pauli – now managed by former Owls boss Jos Luhukay – in their game against FC Nuremberg.

Penney played 68 minutes for St Pauli in Sunday’s game, coming off for striker Viktor Gyokeres in a change of tactics for Luhukay’s side who were pushing for a winner. 16 minutes later, the substitution paid off. Gyokeres netted the winner after coming on for Penney, scoring the decisive goal with 84 minutes on the clock to secure all three points for St Pauli.

The win sees St Pauli lift themselves away from the relegation zone and up into 9th place, pushing their opponents Nuremberg down in the process. Nuremberg now sit only two points clear of the drop zone in 15th place, leaving them only one place clear of the relegation play-off position.

So far this season, Penney has played in a total of 14 games across all competitions for St Pauli, with injury problems somewhat limiting his involvement earlier in the campaign. The 22-year-old has featured on his preferred left-hand side as either a left-back or left-wing back.

While Penney would have liked to see out the full 90 minutes on his return to action, he and his teammates will be pleased with the result, having eased their relegation worries.