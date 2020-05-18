There was a certain degree of consternation felt at Leeds United when it was announced that Pontus Jansson was leaving. That concern was ramped up somewhat when it was announced that his replacement was to be an untried youngster on-loan from Premier League Brighton and Hove Albion. After 37 games, there are no doubters – Ben White is the real deal.

Across his first season of Championship football, Ben White has not looked out of place. For one so young, it looks as if he has been playing at this level all his career and from a very young age. The cultured, Poole-born centre-back hasn’t put a foot out of place in a campaign where he has played every minute of all 37 Leeds United games.

He is the archetype of centre-back that Marcelo Bielsa requires for his sides; a defender solid in the tackle but also comfortable on the ball and able to start attacking plays from the back. Such is his poise that Bielsa had the confidence to move him upfield and into Kalvin Phillips’ defensive midfield role when Phillips was injured, then serving a red-card suspension.

Such has been the potential that Ben White has shown there, other sides have taken note of his performances whilst at Leeds United. These are not piffling sides either, outfits such as Liverpool and the two Manchester sides have been said to have an interest in him.

Against such sides, it is looking very unlikely that Leeds United will be able to hold onto the star that they have helped to mould. Even with, hopefully, a return to the Premier League, sides that have been mentioned have the bigger cheque books and larger kudos.

With that in mind, here are five centre-backs coming to the end of their contracts who Leeds United might want to take a punt on with a Premier League promotion behind them.

Five centre-backs Leeds United should consider to replace Ben White

Robin Koch (SC Freiburg): 23-year-old Koch is one player who the Whites definitely have their eyes on. He is on their scouting database and this was mentioned by Victor Orta when talking to the Yorkshire Evening Post. He said that a move for Koch wasn’t viable then but a change in league situation might make it a deal the Whites could do.

Jorge Cuenca (Barcelona B): 20-year-old Cuenca signed for La Blaugrana from LaLiga2 side AD Alcorcon who are based in Madrid. The youngster, who can play in both central positions (as well as right-back) has featured 14 times (two goals) for Barca’s B side this season – part of a larger 63 appearances. He is a Spain Under-21 international with four caps to his name.

Japhet Tanganga (Spurs): The 21-year-old Londoner has been at the North London club since 2009 when he joined aged just 10. He’s risen through the ranks to the first-team where he has made six appearances this season – three starts. A stumbling block might be that Spurs are said to be in talks for a longer deal for the youngster.

Robin Knoche (VfL Wolfsburg): 27-year-old Knoche has been at Wolfsburg since 2005 and in the first-team picture since 2012. Over that time he has accrued 180 Bundesliga appearances (12 goals/five assists) including 18 appearances (one goal) in this season’s competition. He’s a former Germany Under-21 international with 10 caps to his name.

Tanguy Kouassi (Paris Saint-Germain): An outlier, maybe, bearing in mind that there’s likely a queue for his services should PSG not be able to tie him down to a new deal. Despite being only 17, Kouassi has made six appearances this season for Les Parisien’s first-team scoring twice. He’s highly-decorated at France youth levels with 47 appearances between the U16-U18 age groups. He has been linked with a ‘developmental’ move to Leeds should PSG manage to get him to ink a new deal.