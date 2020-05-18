According to a report from the Daily Record, Brentford have made Aberdeen’s midfielder star Lewis Ferguson one of their top transfer targets heading into the summer transfer window.

The uncertainty surrounding football has left questions marks surrounding the summer transfer window, with it still remaining unknown as to whether or not the season’s suspension will affect the upcoming window.

Clubs may have to change their transfer policies with finances likely to be limited. However, one club that looks to be sticking to their ways is Brentford. The Bees have been linked with Aberdeen star Lewis Ferguson, with the Daily Record claiming that the midfielder is one of Brentford’s top targets.

Ferguson, 20, has been with Aberdeen since the summer of 2018, joining the club after coming through the youth ranks with Hamilton Academical.

Brentford are said to be considering a move for Ferguson this summer and the young midfielder is reported to be aware of the “growing interest” from the Bees.

Ferguson has been a fixture in Aberdeen’s side since joining almost two years ago and has registered a total of 82 appearances despite being just 20. In the process, the Scot has scored 11 goals and laid on 17 assists.

Ferguson has represented Scotland at two youth levels, playing seven times for the country’s Under-21s and registered five appearances for the Under-19s.

It will be interesting to see if Brentford’s reported interest in Ferguson materialises into anything serious this summer. Brentford fans, is Ferguson a player you would like to see make a move to Griffin Park this summer?

