QPR’s loaned out defender Toni Leistner played all 90 minutes for loan club FC Koln on their return to action, in which they threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against Mainz 05.

The German Bundesliga returned to action at the weekend, bringing some much-needed football to the TV screens of football supporters across the globe. A number of English players returned to action, with the likes of Jadon Sancho and Jonjoe Kenny playing for Borussia Dortmund and Schalke respectively.

Championship side QPR had a representative in the return to action, with loaned out defender Toni Leistner starting for FC Koln as they faced Mainz 05.

All seemed to be going well for Leistner’s Koln who went 1-0 thanks to Mark Uth. The QPR loanee played a role in Koln’s first goal. Leistner played a long ball forward to Jhon Cordoba who laid it off for Uth but before he could shoot he was felled by Niahkite. Uth picked himself to fire home from the spot to put Koln 1-0 ahead. Florian Kainz went on to double the lead after 53 minutes, putting Koln in the driving seat.

However, Koln could not secure the win, going on to throw away the three points. Taiwo Awoniyi snuck in to poke home before Kunde Malong waltzed through the Koln midfield and defence before finishing beyond Timo Horn, with serious questions being asked of the defence for the second goal.

The return to action will be a frustrating one for Leistner and Koln, who should have seen out the win after taking up a commanding position.