Derby County defender Curtis Davies has told talkSPORT that he believes teammate Wayne Rooney can go on to become a top manager once he brings an end to his playing career.

Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney started work as a player-coach at Derby County in January, arriving at Pride Park to take his first steps into coaching while continuing his playing career.

The 34-year-old’s arrival has seen Derby rise up the table and his teammates have been thoroughly impressed by his impact at the club. With Rooney’s holding the ambition of going into coaching once his playing career comes to an end, Derby teammate Curtis Davies has now said that he believes the attacking midfielder can go on to become a top manager, saying:

“He’s definitely got the way about him. I’ve not been in any sessions with him to know what his coaching is like but I know good managers can also be good coaches.

“I can see it in him, obviously he’s got a wealth of experience and played at the very top level, captained England, captained Manchester United, won everything so at worst he can command the respect of any player, which is what you need as a manager when you are starting out.”

A player of Rooney’s reputation would see him go into coaching with a wealth of respect from other players. His leadership and experience in a coaching role with Derby County has already displayed how his presence can impact a club, so it would be interesting to see how Rooney fared as the number one.

Do you think Wayne Rooney can go on to enjoy a successful management career once he brings an end to his playing career? Have your say in the poll below:

