Speaking to talkSPORT, Derby County defender Curtis Davies has admitted that the Rams players thought it was “a wind up” when they first saw reports claiming Wayne Rooney was set to join the club.

Wayne Rooney’s move from MLS side D.C. United to Derby County certainly raised some eyebrows. He started work with the Rams in January, joining as a player-coach to allow the Manchester United and England legend to take his first steps into coaching whilst still playing for Derby.

Rooney’s arrival at Pride Park has coincided with an upturn in form for Derby County. The 34-year-old took the captain’s armband upon his arrival and has scored four goals and provided two assists in 15 appearances, mainly playing in an attacking midfield role for Philip Cocu’s side.

Now, Derby defender Curtis Davies has discussed the arrival of Rooney.

Speaking to talkSPORT, the experienced defender said that his arrival has had a positive impact on the side, admitting that the players thought it was “a wind up” when rumours first started emerging about the deal. He said:

“It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster season, to be honest. Wayne signing was massive. When we first saw it on the news we thought it was a wind up.

“Him signing was massive. He’s obviously come here for different reasons. He wants to start his coaching career with the club as well. That’s helped us to get him in but the job he’s done on the pitch has been fantastic and he’s been what you expect from Wayne Rooney.

“He’s been top quality and he’s been using it both for himself and also for the young lads to help them come through too.”

Davies’ latest comments on Rooney and how he has helped the young players bodes well for his plans to go into full-time coaching once his career ends. The experience of Rooney has proven to be a great addition to Derby County, with Cocu being a manager who is not afraid to use young talents in the first-team.

The likes of Louis Sibley, Max Bird, Morgan Whittaker and more will all benefit from the experience of Rooney and it will be interesting to see who is the next Derby academy product to come into the first-team picture at Pride Park.