There is no better feeling in football than watching your side snatch an early lead against much more powerful and fancied opposition. That feeling is amplified if the occasion is a cup game and goes through the roof if it is in the FA Cup Final.

When you are an unfancied Hull City side and you take a 4th minute lead against a very strong Arsenal side, you fear the backlash. It’s early in the game and there’s so much time for them to regroup and recompose themselves before turning the screw to get back into the game.

Worried Tigers fans would have felt better four minutes later when captain Curtis Davies stepped up and lashed in a second goal to make it 2-0 after eight minutes against a shell-shocked Gunners side.

The worry for Hull fans, there was still a heap of time left, even if Arsenal had a mountain to climb. That’s something that Davies refers to in this throwback tweet:

Twitter: 6 years ago today.

If we could’ve just stopped the game after 8 mins 🤷🏽‍♂️😢🤣 #FACupFinal @ Wembley Stadium https://t.co/yvA1QJ7odC (@TheCurtisDavies)

That heap of time proved to not be high enough a barrier for Arsenal to overcome. The Gunner fired back and rattled off three unanswered goals for a 3-2 win and a record-equalling 11th FA Cup win.

Davies spent four years at Hull City after arriving on a £2.4million transfer from Birmingham City at the start of July 2013. He made 144 appearances for the Tigers, scoring seven goals and providing five assists. A move two seasons ago to Derby County has seen him go on to have 84 outings for the Rams, scoring once and providing six assists.

His tweeted wish that the FA Cup final could have been stopped after eight minutes is one that has gained some traction with Hull City fans, many who were quick to respond.

Here are some of their comments in reply to their former captain’s memorial tweet.

When Bruce’s header was cleared off the line at 2 nil….. That was the moment — Joe Williams (@hotpantsswe6) May 17, 2020

Life peaked at this moment — IMOgen (@imoprescott) May 17, 2020

Watching you celebrate your goal still gives me goose bumps! Such a proud Tiger 🐯#UTTS — Dave Yates (@DaveYat13933143) May 17, 2020

Always knew you had a good turn of pace. 😉 — Kevin James Wood (@kjwood7533) May 17, 2020

I have a still of your goal on my wall at home, probably the most emotional I’ve been after a City goal, and can’t imagine a moment that could top it. — Hull City Aus (@HullCityAFCAus) May 17, 2020

You and and rest of that squad gave us the best years of our lives!

Thank you! 🖤💛🖤💛🖤💛#OnceATigerAlwaysATiger — George Bell (@GeorgeBell0561) May 17, 2020