Derby County’s Wayne Rooney has said in his Times column that he thinks that players’ opinions count for very little as discussions continue about the football restart.

All eyes were on Germany this weekend as the Bundesliga restarted. Much like English football, German football has been suspended since the outbreak of the Coronavirus. But they have been able to get football going again this weekend, albeit behind closed doors. With the Premier League and the Sky Bet Championship hoping to follow suit, everyone has been watching the Bundesliga to see how it went.

But the restart has been dealt another blow with one of the biggest names in the Championship claiming the people trying to get football going again care very little for the players’ opinions. Not only does the former England captain Rooney not get how football can restart when social distancing still applies, but he has also said that even though he is the Derby captain, the EFL and the PFA have not asked him his opinion on returning.

He said: “Our government says people can return to work but only with social distancing in the workplace and that does not work in football. So I don’t get it: until the government gives the green light to have physical contact, we can’t train or prepare properly.

“I understand where Troy Deeney, Danny Rose and Raheem Sterling are coming from. They all expressed worries about the Premier League clubs training this week. The concern is not so much for ourselves, like whether you might pick up an injury, but more about bringing coronavirus home and infecting those around us. People’s lives are at risk.

“I’ll be watching the Bundesliga’s return with interest, but it’s important to remember Germany are ahead of us in terms of testing and their loss of life has not been as severe. They’re at a place where their government feels it can allow full-contact sport again, but that is not the position of our government.

Something that has surprised me is how little our opinions seem to count. The Premier League engaged with players via the managers and captains. But as club captain at Derby, I have not received so much as a phone call from the EFL or PFA to ask how Derby’s players feel about returning.”

Is Wayne Rooney right?