Speaking on The Beautiful Game Podcast, former Swansea City midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has provided an insight into the downfall of cult hero Michu, saying he thinks the arrival of Wilfried Bony “knocked the stuffing out of him”, also revealing he used to stay up into 4 AM playing PlayStation.

Spanish striker Michu’s stunning form for Swansea City during the 2012/13 season has seen him go down as a Premier League cult hero. Michu scored 22 goals in 43 appearances in his first season playing in England after making the move to the Liberty Stadium in 2012.

However, the following season saw a dramatic downfall for the striker. Swansea brought in Wilfried Bony and this combined with a whole host of injury problems saw the Spaniard drop down the pecking order.

Now, Jonjo Shelvey – a former teammate of Michu’s – has provided an insight into the attacker’s downfall. Speaking on The Beautiful Game Podcast, Shelvey says he believes the arrival of Bony “knocked the stuffing” out of the striker. He said:

“When I signed I think he [Michu] was their sort of main guy, in terms of goals and that. Then a week after I signed Wilfried Bony signed. I think personally that sort of knocked the stuffing out of him because Wilfried came in on a big deal and as the main striker and after that it didn’t really work out for Michu.

“I only played with him for about six or seven months, but you could tell his finishing was just ridiculous.”

Shelvey went on to reveal that Michu used to stay up until 4 AM playing on his PlayStation and was coming into training with “drowsy and puffy eyes”.

“We had these bands to wear, for when you go to sleep. They monitor you to show how much you are sleeping. They put it all up on a screen in the canteen. We had a meeting, there were a few lads going to bed at like 12 and that, on one graph he showed that someone was sleeping for three hours a night, and it was Michu.

“He was coming in and his eyes were drowsy and puffy, it turned out he was just up playing PlayStation til like 4 o’clock in the morning. I don’t know if had always been like that. He looked tired all the time, then he got a bad injury. “

While Michu’s downfall somewhat tainted his time at the Liberty Stadium, it will be a long time before his 2012/13 campaign is forgotten. His clinical finishing in front of goal and his goalscoring form during that season saw him become a cult hero among Swansea supporters.