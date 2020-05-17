Some fans have NEVER seen their side win a title. Some fans have NEVER seen their side win any manner of silverware. Some fans have NEVER even seen their side go on a cup run or play the role of underdogs and beat a bigger side.

In all honesty, some fans don’t particularly care about all of that. It’s the opposite of why they have fallen in love with the beautiful game. For these fans, football is deeper than the ideas of surface glory that titles bring.

Yet, the opposite side of the coin shows fans of sides who have seen their clubs do all that others have been denied. They’ve seen the title wins, they’ve basked in promotion glory and have seen their clubs beat top-tier opposition.

The featured image is of Ernest ‘Nudger’ Needham, the captain of Sheffield United way back in the early 1900s. He went on to feature in 464 appearances (49 goals) for the Blades between 1901 and 1910.

The basis of this quiz is whether or not the pictured sides have won back-to-back titles in any league EXCEPT the Premier League. Nudger Needham didn’t win a title with Sheffield United, their capture of the old First Division title in 1897/98 preceded his debut by three years.

So, how well do you think you know whether the following sides have won back-to-back titles or not?

Give it a go – let us know how you got on.

