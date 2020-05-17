Nottingham Forest youngster Jake Taylor has confirmed on Twitter that his loan deal with Port Vale has come to an end, bidding farewell to the club’s supporters.

With the League Two season coming to a premature end, Nottingham Forest youngster Jake Taylor has had his loan spell with Port Vale cut short. The midfielder took to Twitter to bid farewell to the club’ supporters, moving to thank everyone who helped him during his spell with the club. He said:

“Due to the current situation my time at @OfficialPVFC has come to an end. I’d like to thank everybody associated with the club from owners, manager, staff, players & fans for making my time here a great one and would like to wish every one of you all the best for the future #UTV“

Upon the announcement, Port Vale fans sent in their messages to wish Taylor well for the future. Some supporters are hoping to see Taylor back in a Port Vale shirt next season, while others say that he could go on to break into Nottingham Forest’s side.

remember that feeling, that adulation when you scored at Crewe, you'll not get that in reserve football! You know where you want to be… — Stephen Woolley 🇬🇧 (@stennerlad) May 16, 2020

Good luck Jake lad, brilliant player! Hopefully see you back at vale one day — Dean mccue (@denzalpvfc) May 16, 2020

Class act @Jakejtaylor23 you’ll be a regular in the Championship very soon absolute ⚽️⚽️ — Lee Bleahen-Melvin (@lee_bleahen) May 16, 2020

Great season Jake, thanks for your efforts and commitment to the club. Always welcome back, but hope you break through at NF. Once a Valiant always a Valiant — Malcolm Alcock (@MalcolmAlcock1) May 16, 2020

In his time with the club, Taylor played in 25 games across all competitions for the club, scoring an impressive seven goals and laying on one assist in the process.

After a successful first season in senior football, it will be interesting to see what Nottingham Forest have planned for Taylor. Will he remain with Forest to continue to develop at the City Ground or will they look to send him out on loan again?