Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Joe Luhukay’s current club FC St Pauli face a relegation six-pointer in the 2. Bundesliga this afternoon as they take on fellow strugglers 1. FC Nurnberg at the Millerntor-Stadion in Hamburg.

The Dutchman was sacked by The Owls in December 2018 and has since been appointed the head coach of German second tier side FC St Pauli.

The 2. Bundesliga has returned this weekend following a two-month absence as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic with FC St Pauli sitting in mid-table. The side nicknamed the ‘Neighbourhood Kickers’ are far from safe from relegation with Luhukay’s men being just three points clear of the relegation play-off position.

Fellow strugglers 1. FC Nurnberg are the visitors to the Millerntor-Stadion this afternoon for a fixture which could yet prove decisive in the battle for survival. Should FC St Pauli record victory over their opponents, they will extend their cushion on the relegation places by two points, however, defeat will see 1. FC Nurnberg leapfrog them in the 2. Bundesliga table.

Since moving to FC St Pauli, former Sheffield Wednesday boss Luhukay has won eight of his 31 matches in charge, a win percentage of just 25.81%. During his 12 months with The Owls, the Dutchman won 33.33% of his 48 matches in charge, a record which resulted in him being dismissed mid-way through the 2018/2019 Sky Bet Championship season with Sheffield Wednesday sitting just four places above the drop zone.

What did you think of Wednesday's performances under Luhukay?