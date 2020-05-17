Alongside Sheffield Wednesday, Swansea City are a side tipped by The Sun’s Alan Nixon as being in the hunt to land Manchester United starlet James Garner on loan next season. However, the Swans may have had their wings plucked before they’ve managed to get off the ground with their interest in Garner.

19-year-old James Garner, a player very highly rated at the Red Devils, is on the radar of the Swans and the Owls with both sides hoping to persuade him to take flight to them. Swansea are hoping that their links to the England set-up, through boss Steve Cooper, and their reputation for passing football, will win Manchester United over.

Their interest in young starlet Garner is not uncontested with Garry Monk’s Sheffield Wednesday also interested. Wednesday face losing up to 12 players from their squad ahead of next season due to player deals ending. However, as Nixon points out in his article, Swansea might appeal to Manchester United but the Welsh outfit has an obstacle to climb over first.

That obstacle is the fact that Swansea are one of the sides whose players have agreed on a wage deferral with their players. In these mad times, with a lack of football draining the finances of clubs, many have gone down this path. Whilst some have, others haven’t and the moves of the former have concerned the latter who think that clubs that have deferred wages will have a larger transfer pot.

Nixon writes that, with Swansea having agreed to a wage deferral with their players, this will cause a snag in their hopes to land the talented Garner. Commenting specifically, Nixon adds: “The EFL would have to approve any incomings — and rivals are unhappy about this.”

With Swansea background in improving young players, you only need to look at Dan James for evidence of this, Manchester United will trust the Welsh club. However, the bigger issue is whether the Swans can convince the EFL to allow Garner to take flight with them.

