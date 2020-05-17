George Long has impressed for Hull City in the Championship this season.

The stopper had to bide his time before making the number one spot his own at the KCOM Stadium.

Long, who is 26 years old, joined the Tigers in the summer of 2018 from Sheffield United but was used as their back-up to David Marshall in his first campaign at the club.

However, after Marshall’s departure at the end of last season, Long has become Hull’s first choice under Grant McCann, making 38 appearances in all competitions this term.

Long has done his upmost to keep Hull outside of the relegation zone despite their slide down the table since January.

His performances could be catching the eye of Championship rivals in need of a new ‘keeper this summer. If Hull do go down to League One their chances of keeping Long are slim.

The former England Under-20 international previously spent his whole career on the books at Sheffield United, rising up through their youth ranks before playing 123 times for the Blades.

He also gained first-team experience away from Bramall Lane at Oxford United, Motherwell and AFC Wimbledon before joining Hull permanently.

Long’s current contract in East Yorkshire expires in June 2021, meaning the Tigers could be tempted by a bid over the coming months to avoid losing him for nothing next year.

Another side may be eager to test Hull’s resolve for their stopper this summer. Long is at a decent age at 26 and has already got bags of experience under his belt.

Having seen the Tigers’ prolific tendency to sell players over the past few years there is no doubt Long could be on his way out if money is put on the table.

Will Hull keep hold of George Long this summer?