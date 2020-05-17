Peter crouch has revealed he was very close to signing for sunderland in 2009, as per a report by the sunderland echo.

The ex-England international travelled up to the North-East but ended up eventually joining Tottenham Hotspur.

Crouch, who has now retired from the game, left Portsmouth after the 2008/09 season after scoring 16 goals in all competitions. He also had interest from Fulham at the time.

The well-travelled striker racked up 735 appearances in his career and scored 205 goals, having had spells with the likes of QPR, Liverpool, Pompey, Spurs, Stoke City and Burnley.

He has said he almost signed for the Black Cars 11 years ago, as per the Sunderland Echo: “History shows I went from Portsmouth to Tottenham in the summer of 2009 but it could quite easily have been Portsmouth to Sunderland. Steve Bruce was keen to sign me and it got to the point where I flew up to the North East from the South Coast.

“Steve took me around Sunderland’s fantastic training ground, we had lunch together and I was even taken to the areas where the other players lived to look at possible houses.

He added: “I was prepared to move there over Fulham, who had also shown a significant interest. On the way back home, though, I got a call from Harry Redknapp, who asked me about my plans.

“When I told him about Sunderland, he made his pitch for Tottenham and having not even been in the picture, I was suddenly headed for White Hart Lane. I’m glad it worked out as it did.”

Crouch ended up doing well at Spurs and helped them qualify for the Champions League under Harry Redknapp.

Did Sunderland miss out on not signing Crouch?