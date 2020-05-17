According to Alan Nixon writing in The Sun, Manchester United’s highly-rated youngster, James Garner, is wanted by Sky Bet Championship duo Swansea City and Sheffield Wednesday. The brace of Championship sides are prepared to battle it out with each other for the youngster and a loan deal for next season.

19-year-old Garner, a player very highly rated at the Red Devils, is on the radar of the Swans and the Owls with both sides hoping to persuade him to take flight to them. Swansea are hoping that their links to the England set-up, through boss Steve Cooper, and their reputation for passing football, will win Manchester United over.

Their interest in young starlet Garner is not uncontested with Garry Monk’s Sheffield Wednesday also interested. Wednesday face losing up to 12 players from their squad ahead of next season due to player deals ending.

19-year-old Garner has shone for the Red Devils Under-23s this season with eight goals in just 10 Premier League 2 games for the Mancunians. He has also scored and assisted for the first-team in their EFL Trophy campaign as well as featuring four times in their Europa League campaign. To top it off, he has also made one Premier League appearance – eight minutes in the 3-1 win over Norwich.

With this sort of output, coupled with the potential that Birkenhead-born Garner has, you can see why he is highly thought of at Manchester United. It is this that has drawn the joint attention of Swansea and Sheffield Wednesday who will be fighting it out for his loan capture this summer.

