football in England remains suspended as it stands, with the footballing authorities yet to come to a decision as to whether or not the Premier League, Championship and League One seasons will resume.

League Two are the only in the Football League to have made a decision about the campaign’s immediate future, voting to bring an end to the season. However, one league that has opted to resume is the German Bundesliga.

The Bundesliga has restarted this weekend, bringing some much-needed football to supporters’ TV screens.

After today’s games, two more are set to be played today, with FC Koln facing Mainz and Union Berlin playing against league leaders Bayern Munich.

With the action returning, QPR fans will be able to keep a watchful eye over a familiar face. Defender Toni Leistner – who left the club in the January transfer window – is expected to be in action for FC Koln.

While there is no guarantee as to whether or not the centre-back will start, Leistner started in the side’s last four games before the suspension of the season, helping them to three wins from four games. No injury problems have been reported for Leistner either, enhancing his chances of being involved in Koln’s return.

Leistner left QPR in the January transfer window as he could not be guaranteed a place in the side’s starting 11. He had played in 25 games across all competitions for Mark Warburton’s side prior to his move away, taking him to 71 appearances in total since joining in June 2018.

Heading into the game, Koln sit in 10th place, ahead of their opponents Mainz who sit in 15th. Will Leistner put on an impressive performance for the English supporters tuning in? Or will QPR fans be left unimpressed with the loanee?