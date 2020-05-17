Charlton Athletic director Marian Mihail has said during a Q&A with the club’s supporters’ trust that they are “confident” of securing new deals for a host of out of contract players.

The suspension of the football season combined with the situation at Charlton Athletic has made for a pretty chaotic time at The Valley. While the season’s suspension has thrown all clubs into an unfamiliar position, the ongoing row between Tahnoon Nimer and Matt Southall has made the situation even more challenging for the Addicks.

One of the pressing issues for Charlton is player contracts. A whole host of players’ contracts are set to expire at the end of the season but now, director Marian Mihail has moved to provide an insight into the current situation regarding players’ contracts.

Speaking during a Q&A with the supporters’ trust, Mihail said that the club remains confident of securing deals for those who they want to keep at The Valley beyond the end of the season, confirming that talks have been ongoing.

“All of football is having a difficult time planning for the short-term and longer-term future, with question marks around revenue streams and how football will return.

“However, I’ve spoken with our Director of Football Steve Gallen and we are confident that we will be able to keep a lot of the players that we want to keep. It is not clear yet what division we will be in and this will impact which players we are able to keep but there are some players, especially our younger ones, who we will want to keep whatever division we are in.

“Steve and Lee Bowyer have already had conversations with quite a few of our players whose contracts are expiring and told them that they are wanted next season.”

Among the club’s out of contract players is star striker Lyle Taylor. The forward’s expiring deal has been a topic of conversation over the course of the season but it seems highly likely that he will be departing Charlton this summer. Will they fare better in attempting to secure the futures of other players?