In an article for the Players’ Tribune, Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry has admitted that he is still left confused by his disastrous loan spell with West Brom.

Serge Gnabry’s loan spell with West Brom during the 2015/16 season has become infamous in recent years. The former Arsenal starlet spent a brief stint with the Baggies and only managed three appearances for the club’s senior side, being deemed not good enough to feature for the club’s first-team.

Fast forward to the present day and Gnabry is a household name in football. His West Brom struggles are long behind him and he is now one of the first names on the teamsheet with German giants Bayern Munich.

Now, with the German season returning to action after the season’s suspension, Gnabry has taken the chance to look back on his disastrous loan spell with West Brom. In an article he wrote for The Players’ Tribune, Gnabry is still left confused by his spell at the Hawthorns, asking why he was brought to the club in the first place. He said:

“Let’s talk about West Brom, actually. You know what’s funny? For everything that’s been written in the papers about my time at West Brom, and what the manager thought of me and everything, I think I’m still just confused.

“When I got there, I was really positive about everything. The reason I chose West Brom over some other clubs is because of how much the manager seemed to want me there.

“Obviously, I wasn’t 100% fit. I was coming off such a long recovery. And obviously, I’m a certain kind of attacking player, and West Brom wanted to play a different way. But then … why did you bring me there? I got a 15-minute run at the end of the Chelsea match, and then I wasn’t even in the squad after that.

“I sat in the stands for six months, doubting myself, and I never got an explanation why.”

Gnabry left England to return to Germany in the transfer window following the end of his West Brom spell, joining Werder Bremen. He scored 11 goals in 27 games for Bremen and earned a move to Bayern Munich a year later.

Since then, Gnabry, who is still only 24, has gone on to play 73 times for Bayern, scoring an impressive 31 goals while providing 25 assists.

While his West Brom days are long gone, it is clear to see there is still confusion regarding his failed stint with the club. His rise into stardom since his return to German football left eyebrows raised but now, his influential performances have become frequent, making him one of the most dangerous wingers in the world.