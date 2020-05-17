According to a report from Turkish news outlet Takvim, Nottingham Forest’s reported transfer target Mbaye Diagne has held talks over a move to Premier League side Watford.

Senegalese striker Mbaye Diagne has been linked with a move to England a few times now and in the run-up to the summer transfer window, links have emerged once again. Reports from A Spor claimed last month that Nottingham Forest were interested in signing the Galatasaray loanee.

Diagne seems to have been surprisingly deemed surplus to requirements by parent club Galatasaray, who sent him out on loan to Belgian side Club Brugge in the January transfer window despite the fact he enjoyed a successful start to life with the club (11 goals in his first 17 games).

Now, with his loan deal with Brugge coming to an end this summer, Diagne’s future is up in the air. Links with Nottingham Forest emerged last month but now it has been claimed that Watford have swooped in, holding talks over a potential deal for the striker. Takvim claims that Diagne is “warm” to the idea of making a move to Vicarage Road.

Diagne’s stint with Club Brugge has brought him four goals in nine appearances for the club. He originally earned a move to Galatasaray thanks to his stunning form with Kasimpasa, where the striker scored an impressive 32 goals in 36 games across all competitions.

It will be interesting to see if Diagne’s rumoured move to England materialises into anything serious this summer, with previous links failing to do so. If he does, should he sign for Nottingham Forest or Watford?

Should Mbaye Diagne join Nottingham Forest or Watford?