Salford City have released Winger Craig Conway, as announced by their official club website.

The Scotland international will become a free agent next month when his deal with the Ammies expires.

Salford have revealed their retained list following the end of the League Two season and have also announced the likes of Darron Gibson, Michael O’Connor, Chris Neal, Devante Rodney and Scott Wiseman will also be leaving the club.

Conway, who is 35 years old, joined the fourth tier side in October and has since made 23 appearances in all competitions for Graham Alexander’s men.

The wide man is a vastly experienced player who has played over 450 games in his lengthy career.

Conway started out in Scotland with spells at Ayr United and Dundee United before moving down the border to sign for Cardiff City in 2011. He became a key player for the Bluebirds and helped them gain promotion to the Premier League in his second season there.

He then left the Wales side on a permanent basis to join Blackburn Rovers after a loan spell at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Conway spent five years at Ewood Park, four of which were in the Championship and the other being a promotion campaign in League One in 2017/18.

He moved on from the Lancashire outfit last summer and had to wait until October before Salford offered him a route back into the game. Conway finds himself in the same position now and will have to start weighing up his options over the coming months.

