Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has revealed how his move to Elland Road came about, telling fans in a Twitter Q&A that it was “quite strange”.

💬 Watch now as Patrick answers your questions in the latest episode of @Deliveroo's #Ask series https://t.co/KCPUh0v8Xe — Leeds United (@LUFC) May 15, 2020

Leeds United swooped in to sign striker Patrick Bamford from fellow Championship side Middlesbrough in the summer transfer window of 2018. He arrived at Elland Road to become Marcelo Bielsa’s number nine, coming in to spearhead the Whites’ attack.

Now, while speaking to Leeds United supporters in a fan Q&A, Bamford has provided some insight into how the move came about. The striker said:

“It was actually quite strange. I thought I was staying at Middlesbrough. I originally knew that [Nottingham] Forest had put a bid in, as Aitor [Karanka] was there and he used to manage me at Middlesbrough.

“Then I heard about Leeds being interested; I remember my agent telling me that Leeds were interested and that obviously pricked my ears out. But then I was playing in a friendly against Sunderland, at Boro, and it actually got cancelled halfway through.

“I was supposed to start and Tony Pulis [Middlesbrough manager at the time] came over to me and said ‘let’s have a chat. I am taking you out of the starting team and you know why, don’t you?’ I said: ‘no.’ He then told me that Leeds had put a bid in and it had been accepted.

“I was like: ‘really’. He was really good about it, to be fair. A lot of people have bad stories about Tony Pulis but I cannot speak highly enough about him, as he was honest, told me they had accepted a bid and thanked me for my time and everything.”

Since joining the club, Bamford has been able to hold down his spot in the side as Leeds United’s first-choice striker. Knee injuries disrupted his first campaign with the club, limiting him to 25 appearances across all competitions. In the process, he netted 10 goals and laid on two assists.

This season has seen Bamford nail down his spot in Bielsa’s side. The 26-year-old has played in all but one of Leeds’ 37 Championship games, scoring 13 goals and providing three assists.

With his third year at the club on the horizon, Bamford will be hoping Leeds United are able to secure promotion if and when the season resumes to give him the chance to prove himself in the Premier League. Bamford has played 27 Premier League games across his career so far but has never been given the chance to play consistent, starting 11 football in the top flight.

If Leeds United win promotion to the Premier League next season, do you think Bamford is the man to lead the line in the top flight? Have your say in the poll below.

Do you think Patrick Bamford should lead the line for Leeds United if they win promotion to the Premier League?