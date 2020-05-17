Salford City have released midfielder Darron Gibson, as announced by their official club website.

The League Two side have decided not to extend his contract and he will become a free agent when his deal expires at the end of next month.

Gibson, who is 32 years old, joined Graham Alexander’s side in February on a short-term contract and only made four appearances for the Ammies in all competitions.

He will now have to weigh up options over the coming months and search for a new club. Salford have also released Craig Conway, Scott Wiseman, Kyle Letheren, Nathan Pond, Devante Rodney and Michael O’Connor, amongst others.

Gibson is an experienced midfielder who has racked up over 200 appearances in his career to date.

He joined Manchester United as a youngster in 2004 and went onto play 60 games for the Red Devils, as well as have loan spells away at Royal Antwerp and Wolves.

The Republic of Ireland international left Old Trafford for fellow Premier League side Everton in January 2012 and spent four-and-half years on the books at Goodison Park.

Gibson moved onto Sunderland in January 2017 but they were relegated from the top flight in his first season at the Stadium of Light.

Wigan Athletic handed him a lifeline in the last campaign and he played 18 times for the North-West side in the Championship before parting company last summer.

His time at Salford did not really work out so Gibson will have to patient over his next career move now.

