Patrick Bamford was destined to be a starter for Leeds United. That came part and parcel with his £10 million price tag as a marquee purchase. Marcelo Bielsa loves him, praising his industry and having him installed as the incumbent lone striker in his favoured set-up.

His relationship with the fans is like a double-edged sword. On one hand, he is pilloried by some fans for his supposed wastefulness in front of goal, chances missed etc. Others, well others love him for the graft he puts in and his supposed quirky, posh nature.

Either way, 26-year-old Bamford arrived at Elland Road at the end of July 2018 and is nearing the end of his second season at the club. Since his arrival, the Grantham-born striker has gone on to feature 63 times for the Whites, scoring 23 goals and adding five assists to his Leeds United account.

One thing that cannot be said about the Leeds United striker is that he isn’t affected by some of what is aimed at him on social media and from the terraces. After scoring to break one lean spell, he cupped his ears as if to goad those critics to speak up.

His sense of fun also shines through at times and he tends to play on his supposed poshness. That endears him to fans. These fans are the ones who would flock to comment on anything he places on social media – however infrequently that might be.

Bamford tweeted the following yesterday (Saturday) afternoon after the first round of restarted Bundesliga fixtures had ended.

Twitter: Well from that: football isn’t gonna be the same for quite a while and it’s dead without fans 🤦🏼‍♂️ (@Patrick_Bamford)

That struck a chord of many varieties with Leeds United fans who were quick to fire back and comment. Here is a selection of some of the things that fans had to say in return.

I’ll take anything right now — . (@robw123q) May 16, 2020

Just how it’s is. Better than no football. — Tom Jennison 💛💙 (@tom_jennison) May 16, 2020

Better than no football at all but it’s at least 75% not as good. — Robbie Hyett (@HyettRobbie) May 16, 2020

I don’t care right now..I’m just happy there’s football on TV — Sahil Mokta (@SMokta) May 16, 2020

Just win the league paddy. Thats all that counts. We’re there!!! 💙💛💙💛💙 — Spam (@sherbertface) May 16, 2020

No it wont be the same but remember the fans are still behind you all the way!!!! — Emma Blackwood (@emmmmmms11) May 16, 2020

Yep but still decent to watch a bit of footy. Hopefully see you lot finish the season as champions next few months. — Ed (@NuttallEdward) May 16, 2020

