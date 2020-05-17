Swansea City and Sheffield Wednesday are interested in Manchester united midfielder james garner, according to a report by the sun.

The Championship duo have both set their sights on the youngster ahead of this summer.

Garner, who is 19 years old, is expected to be loaned out by United for next season to get some first-team experience under his belt.

Swansea are looking ahead to summer recruitment already as Steve Cooper aims to bring in some reinforcements for his second year in charge at the Liberty Stadium.

Sheffield Wednesday will rival their second tier rivals for the teenager’s signature as the Yorkshire outfit scout around for potential signings to prepare for next term.

Garner was born in Birkenhead but has risen up through the youth ranks with the Red Devils. He has been a key player for United at youth levels so far in his career and is being tipped for a big future in the game.

He was handed his senior debut in a Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in February 2019 before he was handed a new deal at Old Trafford until 2022, with the option for a further year.

Garner made his European debut for Manchester United against Partizan in October 2019 and has since played five more times in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

A loan move would be beneficial for him to get some more regular football under his belt, but Swansea and Sheffield Wednesday will have to battle it out for him.

