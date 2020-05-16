Former Huddersfield Town defender Mathias Jorgensen was an unused substitute for German club Fortuna Dusseldorf as they got their 2019/2020 Bundesliga campaign back underway against bottom club SC Paderborn 07 at the Mercer Spiel-Arena this afternoon.

Uwe Rosler’s side could only manage a disappointing goalless draw with their opponents from the Eastern North Rhine-Westphalia on an hugely underwhelming afternoon in Dusseldorf.

Former Huddersfield Town defender Jorgensen was named on the bench for the match but his services were not called upon by head coach Rosler during 90 minutes of football which saw both sides register just a single shot on target.

The player spent two seasons in England with The Terriers as they battled for their lives in the English Premier League. Jorgensen made 65 appearances for the West Yorkshire club in all competitions in which he scored three goals. The Danish international defender left the Kirklees Stadium last summer following Huddersfield Town’s relegation from the top flight and joined Turkish club Fenerbahce.

Jorgensen moved to current club Fortuna Dusseldorf from Fenerbahce in January, initially on a loan deal until the end of the current campaign. The centre-back has made just one start for the German club in the Bundesliga to date, that outing coming in Fortunen’s 4-1 home defeat to UEFA Champions League hopefuls Borussia Monchengladbach in mid-February.

