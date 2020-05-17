Still no football in England, and with constant moving ‘start dates’ a lot of English fans have decided to follow teams elsewhere. Belarus continued their season,; apparently, the Prime Minister’s plan of vodka and saunas to stave off illness was acceptable. We here at The72 opted to follow the Tajik League, but after four games that too had to lockdown. Now the Bundesliga returns.

Most English fans will have an affiliation due to old players, holidays in Germany, some may have pen friends (if you are old enough to remember posting letters). Some, like myself, do not face a decision, Ipswich Town have a twin club, a brotherhood between fans with Fortuna Düsseldorf. Heck, they even sell Ipswich scarves in their shop!

Ulli Hildener is the man responsible for setting up an alliance between the clubs, and now the fans often take in each other’s games. Fortunas fan base, nicknamed Virus95, make an annual pilgrimage to Portman Road, usually bringing around 100 fans. Although the overnight bus from Germany is not for sleeping, I can honestly say they enjoy their trip!

So, back to the football, many sat watching streams of Dortmund smash 4 in past Schalke, whilst my team drew 0-0 with Paderborn.

The empty stadia and sterile celebrations make hard viewing. Yet, it is football and it is new hope for those desperately missing their action.

Oh, and what of Tajik League? Well, Dushanbe 83 sit 8th from 10. With no prior knowledge, I managed to pick poorly. Oh well.

Do you watch the other leagues until we return?