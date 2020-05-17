Lyle Taylor joined Charlton Athletic at the start of July 2018, signing a two-year with the Addicks. That contract is coming to an and, as is Taylor’s time at The Valley. In an in-depth video chat, the deadly striker blasted former Charlton chairman Matt Southall for the way that he has been treated in the final year of his contract with the London club.

Speaking via video to The Cov3rsation, the Addicks striker was more than forthright when asked about his situation at the club. Indeed, not only did he answer in a bellicose manner, but he also said that he would actively promote the video so that Addicks fans could get the full picture.

YouTube: The Conv3rsation with Lyle Taylor Part 1

Elaborating on this, Taylor said: “I was subject to a £4m bid in…er…last summer on deadline day from Brentford and basically was told everything was done, the club had said they would accept that amount and then for whatever reason the plug was pulled on it.”

Building on this striker Taylor went on to talk about what has led up to a darkening mood between him and the Addicks. Commenting on a contract offered to him he added: “In, I think it would have been October, Roland Duchatelet was still the owner of the football club and he offered me a contract. The contract he offered me, had he offered it to me in the summer, I’d have signed it without hesitation.”

He then goes on to talk about how Duchatelat then spoke to him about the new contract, saying that his reward of a 50% pay rise for being promoted with Taylor reporting that the former Addicks owner told him that was his reward. He then adds that the contract offered wasn’t a reflection of the fact that he’d scored enough goals in the Championship to suggest that he could more than cut it at this level.

Unable to agree on terms then, the contract was taken back by the club and would have been reapproached further down the line. In the meantime, the club was sold by Duchatelet to Tahnoon Nimer with Matt Southall installed as chairman. An indignant Taylor then goes on to say that Southall mentioned in the press that he had turned down the offer and that the club had rescinded it – an angry Taylor saying why would he sign an offer less than what was put forward in the summer.

He then blasted Southall saying: “He’s used me as a scapegoat so all of the fans turned on me.” He then goes on to say that Lee Bowyer told him exactly what he’d been offered in the summer, sympathising with his striker as to why he hadn’t signed the offered deal.

He then rounds off his rant saying: “Basically, Southall tried to stiff me and then tried to throw me under the bus after he’d stiffed me. Honestly, you could not even begin to imagine the circus that this football club has become.”

Taylor has scored 11 goals this season in just 22 games that he has played. These, added to the 25 goals and 11 assists from last season’s promotion campaign, underline just how important he is to the Addicks. However, that importance looks like being lost to the Londoners.

Is Lyle Taylor right that Charlton Athletic has become a circus?