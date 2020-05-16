Leeds United were desperately searching for a striker to support/provide a challenge for incumbent frontman Patrick Bamford. The Whites had set their heart on landing Southampton’s former Birmingham striker Che Adams. A £19million structured deal was supposedly agreed with the Saints but manager Ralf Hassenhutl said he wanted Adams to stay at St Mary’s as part of his Premier League plans. Football Insider hinted earlier this week that Adams was available in a cut-price deal. This ‘availability’ is something that Darren Bent approves of.

Instead of bringing Adams in, United ended up plumping for Jean-Kevin Augustin on loan from Red Bull Leipzig via AS Monaco. However, in speaking to Football Insider’s Russell Edge, former England and Derby County striker Bent gives his full approval for Adams heading to somewhere like Elland Road.

After admitting that he is a “big fan” of the Southampton striker, Bent continues by saying one thing that he thinks would make the difference to the former Birmingham City striker’s game with a move such as one to Elland Road – belief.

Commenting on the idea of ‘belief’, Bent says: “First and foremost, amongst transfers and everything, you need the manager to believe in you. If you’ve got a manager that believes in you, that’s half the battle.” According to reports at the time when Leeds were chasing him in January, Marcelo Bielsa believes in the young Saint and what he could bring to Elland Road and Leeds United.

Bent’s conversation with Football Insider’s Edge ends with the now-retired striker adding: “or me, I would like to see him go somewhere like Leeds and play – I would have liked to see him work out at Southampton but if not, then maybe go somewhere else.“

Would Marcelo Bielsa be able to recapture Che Adams' former deadliness?