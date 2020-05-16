Domestic football in England is still held by the pause button that was pressed as part of the measures needed to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Plans are underway to get it restarted, mid-June looking the likeliest for these. However, in Germany, it is about to start up again and former Reading loanee Reece Oxford is right in the middle of this.

The West Ham youngster is starting on the bench for Augsburg who, at the time of writing, were trailing 1-0 to opponents Wolfsburg.

Young Hammer Oxford spent half-a-season on loan at Reading between Jan 2017-May 2017. The tall centre-back was sent out on loan by the Hammers to gain some first-team experience and featured just five times for Reading during his time at the Madjeski Stadium.

This is the youngster’s second loan out in Germany with Augsburg, having also featured on loan with Borussia Monchengladbach (July-Dec 2017 and Jan-Jun 2018). At Monchengladbach, he featured seven times in the 1.Bundesliga competition.

His first spell with Augsburg was Jan-June 2019 when he made eight appearances. In his loan spell so far this time with the German side, the 21-year-old Londoner has again featured eight times in the Bundesliga.

He hasn’t made it onto the pitch since featuring in the 3-2 loss against FC Shalke back in early November. Indeed, his place on the bench today marks his return to the matchday squad for the first time December 21 when he was on the bench for the 3-1 loss to Red Bull Leipzig.