Most football fans would be ecstatic to turn up and watch their side battle to a 1-0 victory most of the season. Add all those 1-0s up, sprinkle in some defeats and draws and you could be looking at promotion.

Trouble is, watching a succession of 1-0 results is like eating the same Chinese meal for the rest of your life. You might like it, it might be food heaven to you but there’s no variety to spice your life. Imagine it, a lifetime of no variation.

The featured picture is Chris Dagnall. He is League Two’s record hat-trick scorer. He has 5 to his name, across spells with Rochdale and Crewe Alexandra.

Not every side can have a Dagnall in the line-up but that doesn’t quell the excitement when your side starts to play and dominate and you are 3-0 up at half-time and your striker has just banged in a brace of well-taken goals.

Anyway, this quiz is a straightforward Yes/No style of a quiz. It is simply testing whether you know if a certain player has scored a hat-trick in League Two since 2004 when it was formed. There’ll be a picture of a League Two player and a question stem of ‘Did he…’ with the options forming the end of the sentence and your answer.

1 of 12 Did Phil Jevons... ...hit and miss? ...score a hat-trick?

