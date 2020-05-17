Five senior players at Ipswich could know their future by as soon as next week, with the club stating that contract options are under review.

As by the terms of the agreement, any ‘extensions’ included in the standard contract needs to be settled by the third week in May. However, the current situation could allow for lenient deadlines. Lee O’Neill, Ipswich Town’s General Director of Football Operations, has informed those in limbo that decisions will be made as soon as possible.

Vice-captain Cole Skuse, Gwinnett Edwards, Danny Rowe, Will Keane and Jordan Roberts all currently sit in this limbo, and all have very different outlooks for their future.

Whilst it is widely expected that Cole Skuse will be retained, nothing is clear for the remaining four. Jordan Roberts, having spent the period from January on loan at Gillingham, is likely to be allowed to leave. Roberts has not established himself since signing under Paul Hurst, and, at 26 is still very much still young enough to develop a career elsewhere.

Gwion Edwards and Danny Rowe both play wide, and Edwards has been more regular at wing-back, but still not a regular starter under Lambert. Rowe is rather unlucky with injuries, the former Macclesfield winger having impressed when able to play. Lambert has stated previously that he is a good player, who would have played more given the opportunity.

Will Keane polarises the fan base, having been hit-and-miss during relegation last season. Keane‘s enthusiasm scored popularity figures higher than his goal tally would suggest, but, like Rowe, Keane is more familiar with the physio’s table than the starting XI.

It remains to be seen which players will continue in the blue of Ipswich, but with the current climate, high earners signing to not play football is something under constant consideration, Lambert having gone on record with his views on playing more youth in the future to sustain the clubs future.

Should they stay or go?