Swindon Town’s hopes of keeping Eoin Doyle at the club have been boosted by their promotion to League One.

The Robins are set to be handed the League Two title with the season being finished and to be decided by a points-per-game system.

This means that Richie Wellens’ side will be gearing up to play in the third tier in the next campaign and can start thinking about summer transfer plans.

Doyle, who is 32 years old, signed on a permanent deal from Bradford City in the January transfer window on a deal until the end of June. Swindon’s promotion means they are in a better position to extend his stay at the County Ground by another year at least.

The Irish striker has scored 26 goals in all competitions for the Robins since initially joining on loan last summer. His prolific form has been a key reason behind their success under Wellens this term.

Doyle is a vastly experienced forward and has racked up over 400 games in his career to date, with previous spells with the likes of Chesterfield, Cardiff City, Preston North End and Oldham Athletic.

Keeping him at the club is a must for Swindon and they will want to start talking to him soon over an extension with third tier football to look forward to.

The likes of Anthony Grant and Keshi Anderson are also out of contract next month and the Robins face some big decisions to make on their players’ futures over the coming weeks.

Will Swindon keep Eoin Doyle?