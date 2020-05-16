Carlisle United have released 10 players, including defender Nathaniel Knight-percival, as announced by their official club website.

The Cumbrians released their retained list after the news broke that the League Two season has been finished.

Adam Collin, Kelvin Etuhu, Louis Gray, Jack Iredale, Mike Jones, Keighran Kerr, Knight-Percival, Harry McKirdy, Mo Sagaf and Stefan Scougall are all leaving the club on free transfers.

Carlisle are set to offer new deals to Lewis Alessandra, Jack Bridge, Gethin Jones and Byron Webster.

Knight-Percival, who is 33 years old, only joined the Cumbrians last summer after parting company with fellow fourth tier side Bradford City and made 19 appearances for Chris Beech’s side in all competitions.

The ex-Wrexham, Peterborough United and Shrewsbury Town defender will have to weigh up his options over the coming months.

After releasing a number of their first-team players, Carlisle chief executive Nigel Clibbens has said, as per their website: “This is clearly a very uncertain time for football, as well as for every other part of our community.

“The normal end-of-season process for contracts has been thrown into confusion, which is unsettling for players and difficult for clubs and coaches. Discussions have taken place between the PFA and the EFL about extending the deadline for notifying players to late June to try help deal with this, but so much remains unclear.

“We are releasing our information now, even though every player remains furloughed – but under contract – until 30 June.”

These are uncertain times for all lower league sides but hopefully informing players now on their futures gives them time to find new clubs.

Will Knight-Percival find a new club?