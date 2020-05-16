Ipswich Town are expected to release striker Jordan Roberts this summer, as per a report by the East Anglian daily times.

The forward’s contract at Portman Road expires at the end of next month and he is likely to become a free agent.

Will Keane, Cole Skuse, Danny Rowe and Gwion Edwards are all also nearing the end of their deals and the Tractor Boys have some decisions to make on their futures.

Roberts, who is 26 years old, signed for Ipswich in the summer of 2018 from Crawley Town. However, he made just 12 appearances before being loaned out to Lincoln City during his first season at the club as they were relegated to League One.

He has since found first-team opportunities hard to come by with Paul Lambert’s side and was on loan at fellow third tier side Gillingham when the campaign was brought to a halt.

Roberts may now have to weigh up his options over the coming months and find a new club in the Football League.

He started his career on the books at Peterborough United before joining Aldershot Town in 2011. He went onto make 100 appearances for the Shots and scored 13 goals before moving up to Scotland for a year at Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Roberts moved back down the border to League Two to Crawley in 2016 and bagged 11 goals in 62 games to earn a switch to the Championship with Ipswich. His time with the Tractor Boys hasn’t really worked out and he is set to leave now.

Could Jordan Roberts re-join Gillingham this summer?