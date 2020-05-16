Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan is interested in a permanent move to birmingham city, as per a report by birmingham live.

The Blues took a chance on the striker in the January transfer window having seen him fall out-of-favour at Villa Park and be shipped out to Sheffield United and Stoke City.

Hogan, who is 28 years old, seems a great fit at St. Andrew’s and managed to score seven goals in eight games before the season was brought to a halt.

He has said, as per Birmingham Live: “I have made friends there, they have made me feel at home so I will be happy to do it if it comes about.

“It’s gone really well, yeah. I always thought I could do it but it’s just about getting regular games and I have not had that for two or three years now so it’s been tough.

“I got off to a good start and it seems to have gone from there. Personally I’ve done well but as a team we could have done better.”

He added: “Look, it’s totally out of my hands. I think there are clauses in my contract with Villa and things like that that can stipulate what can happen.”

Aston Villa paid a hefty fee of around £12 million to sign Hogan from Brentford in January 2018 and he hasn’t managed to live up to his price tag there.

Nevertheless, he still has a year left on his contract at Villa Park and whatever division Dean Smith’s side are in next season will play a massive part in where he ends up.

Birmingham fans had seen Hogan start to rekindle his form he had at Brentford a few years ago.

