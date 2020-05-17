Most football fans would be ecstatic to turn up and watch their side battle to a 1-0 victory most of the season. Add all those 1-0s up, sprinkle in some defeats and draws and you could be looking at promotion.

Trouble is, watching a succession of 1-0 results is like eating Margherita pizza for the rest of your life. You might like bread and tomato with a splash of cheese but, seriously, a lifetime of it combined doesn’t bear thinking about.

The featured picture is now Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes. Rhodes was phenomenal in front of goal in League One, deadly in fact. He is League One’s record hat-trick scorer. He has 6 to his name, including a game against Wycombe Wanderers in early January 2012 where he hit five goals!

Not every side can have a Rhodes but that doesn’t quell the excitement when your side starts to play and dominate and you are 3-0 up at half-time and your striker has just banged in a brace of well-taken goals.

Anyway, this quiz is a straightforward Yes/No style of a quiz. It is simply testing whether you know if a certain player has scored a hat-trick in League One since 2004 when it was formed. There’ll be a picture of a League One player and a question stem of ‘Did he…’ with the options forming the end of the sentence and your answer.

Good luck.

1 of 12 Did Hector Sam... ...hit and miss? ...score a hat-trick?

How many did you get?